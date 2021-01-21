Magoffin County 911 offering new Text-To-911 service

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County 911 now offers ‘TEXT-TO-911′ service throughout the county.

Announced in a Facebook post, the service is available starting Thursday. If you have the following cell phone providers you can use the ‘TEXT-TO-911′ service: AT&T, Appalachian Wireless, Verizon and Straight Talk. Officials said T-Mobile users can use the service starting in May.

Also announced, Magoffin County 911 will start receiving 911 calls from AT&T customers. Officials said Verizon will be added soon along with T-Mobile in May.

‘TEXT-TO-911′ works if you have cell phone service or have a phone with wifi-calling.

Officials say it is the best option to call 911 if you are able.

