Advertisement

Magoffin County 911 offering new Text-To-911 service

Cell phone and texting
Cell phone and texting(WHSV)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County 911 now offers ‘TEXT-TO-911′ service throughout the county.

Announced in a Facebook post, the service is available starting Thursday. If you have the following cell phone providers you can use the ‘TEXT-TO-911′ service: AT&T, Appalachian Wireless, Verizon and Straight Talk. Officials said T-Mobile users can use the service starting in May.

Also announced, Magoffin County 911 will start receiving 911 calls from AT&T customers. Officials said Verizon will be added soon along with T-Mobile in May.

‘TEXT-TO-911′ works if you have cell phone service or have a phone with wifi-calling.

Officials say it is the best option to call 911 if you are able.

Magoffin County 911 went live this morning with a new TEXT-TO-911 service. The carriers that are currently live are ATT,...

Posted by Magoffin County 911 on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier
Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%

Latest News

Lake Cumberland Recovery PKG
Lake Cumberland Recovery PKG
AVA Center's Speak From the Heart Telethon at 6
AVA Center's Speak From the Heart Telethon at 6
Laurel County 4 cases shy of 5,000 cases of COVID-19 at 6
Laurel County 4 cases shy of 5,000 cases of COVID-19 at 6
COVID-19: One year later
WATCH | COVID-19: One year later