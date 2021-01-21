Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and one death on Thursday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported the 24th death in Clay County. The individual was a 77-year-old woman and a resident of Landmark of Laurel Creek. The county also reported nine new cases bringing the total to 1,738 with 557 of those active. Jackson County has three new cases bringing the total to 665 with 159 of those active. There is one new case in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 660 with 70 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported five new cases bringing the total to 857. There are two new cases in Lee County bringing the total to 1,109. In Leslie County, there are three new cases bringing the total to 643. Letcher County reported five new cases bringing the total to 1,384. Perry County has 12 new cases bringing the total to 1,884.

The Bell County Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 2,333 with 182 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 29 new cases bringing the total to 2,828 with 231 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the total to 1,023 with 87 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 19 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,489 with 157 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 71 new cases bringing the total to 4,996.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 26 new cases bringing the total to 2,465 with 268 of those active.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.