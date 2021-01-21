Laurel County nears 5,000 COVID-19 cases

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County is nearing a new COVID-19 milestone as they near 5,000 cases.

Mark Hensley, Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department, says this week they averaged nearly 40 cases per day.

“We look to surpass the 5,000 mark between now and Monday. We have 85 persons who are hospitalized,” said Hensley. “Now our cases per day are down from the previous week which is very good. They are down one week ago we were averaging 62 cases per day. "

Hensley says that could be due to a decrease in holiday and household gatherings. There is some optimism when it comes to vaccines as well.

“We’ve had the vaccine in Kentucky since mid-December and a lot of those folks have had their second dose and hopefully that could be the reason we may be seeing less cases,” said Hensley. “Also this week we are administering K through 12. We started that campaign this week on Tuesday and will continue through Sunday. We plan to administer right at 540 vaccines to all of our K through 12 personnel in Laurel County. "

The phones at the Laurel County Health Department continue to ring off the hook as they add cell phones and phone lines to meet the demand.

“Now we do have a link on our Facebook page and our website for those 70 and older wanting to receive the vaccine and that has been very successful. Right now we have nearly 1,800 persons 70 and older that have requested a vaccine when it becomes available.”

Hensley says they expect to receive the next shipment of vaccines sometime in February.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.