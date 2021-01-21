Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Letcher County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is in the hospital and charged with wanton endangerment after leading police on a chase on US-119 early Thursday morning.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call from KSP Post 10 in Harlan advising them that a police chase was about to enter Letcher County on US-119 South.

Troopers from Post 13 picked up the case and followed a black Chevrolet Tahoe north on US-119 South. Once the chase entered the city of Whitesburg, Whitesburg Police officers also assisted.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jared Ratliff of Jenkins, then drove towards the officers, hitting a Whitesburg Police vehicle. Officers fired their service weapons in fear of being hit by the truck.

The chase continued onto US-119 North until Ratliff lost control of the truck and hit an embankment. He was taken to Pikeville Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Ratliff is being charged with one count of first degree wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier
Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?

Latest News

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dolly Parton mourns the loss of brother Randy Parton
Watch: KHSAA Board of Control meeting
Brian Shepherd (left) and Tequila Gould (middle) were arrested Wednesday evening in Floyd...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County
Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges