Kentucky falls to Georgia, snapping 14-game win streak over Bulldogs

Kentucky during a game against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday,...
Kentucky during a game against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)(Tony Walsh | Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WYMT) - In a back and forth affair from Athens, Kentucky fell to Georgia, 63-62. P.J. Horne’s layup with less than two seconds to go gave the Bulldogs the win. With the win, Georgia snaps a 14-game losing streak to Kentucky. The Bulldogs finished the game on a 7-0 run.

After struggling from the field in the first half, Kentucky turned it around in the second half. They took the lead with 8:55 left to play on a Olivier Sarr bucket. The Wildcats shot 54.2% from the field in the second half, and Kentucky made its first three of the game with 14 minutes to go in the second half. However, the Wildcats couldn’t pull away from the Bulldogs and fell late.

Brandon Boston, Jr. had his best game as a Wildcat, scoring 18 points on 9/17 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds. Isaiah Jackson and Keion Brooks both added 12 points. Jackson was 6/6 from the field.

The Wildcats struggled throughout the first half shooting the ball, going 0-9 from three. Georgia built up a nine-point lead towards the end of the first half and took a 30-27 lead into the break. Kentucky shot 37.3% from the field in the opening half.

Pendleton County native Dontaie Allen and Lance Ware got their first starts of their careers. Allen had three points and three rebounds in 22 minutes. Ware only played four minutes and grabbed a rebound.

Kentucky’s turnover woes continued. The Wildcats had 15-plus turnovers for the third straight game with 16 on Wednesday evening.

The Wildcats will look to snap their three-game win streak on Saturday when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. The Tigers allowed 23 three-pointers and got blown out at home against No. 18 Alabama, 105-75.

