Advertisement

UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County

House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County(WSAZ)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 1/21/21 @ 8:46 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man has died in connection to a house fire, dispatchers say.

It happened around 7 Thursday morning near the 5500 block of Route 152 near Midville Heights Road.

Rt. 152 is shut down in that area.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is on the way.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/21/21 @ 8:20 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A busy road in Wayne County is shut down due to a house fire.

According to a Wayne County 911 dispatcher, the call came in at 7:05 Thursday morning of a fire at a house on Midville Heights Road.

Rt. 152 is closed in that area.

No word yet on possible injuries or what started the fire.

Fighting the fire are Lavalette, Wayne and Ceredo-Kenova Fire Departments.

West Virginia State Police is also on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier
Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Wednesday

Latest News

Watch: KHSAA Board of Control meeting
Brian Shepherd (left) and Tequila Gould (middle) were arrested Wednesday evening in Floyd...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County
Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested following police chase in Johnson County