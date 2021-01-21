UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County

UPDATE 1/21/21 @ 8:46 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man has died in connection to a house fire, dispatchers say.

It happened around 7 Thursday morning near the 5500 block of Route 152 near Midville Heights Road.

Rt. 152 is shut down in that area.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is on the way.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/21/21 @ 8:20 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A busy road in Wayne County is shut down due to a house fire.

According to a Wayne County 911 dispatcher, the call came in at 7:05 Thursday morning of a fire at a house on Midville Heights Road.

Rt. 152 is closed in that area.

No word yet on possible injuries or what started the fire.

Fighting the fire are Lavalette, Wayne and Ceredo-Kenova Fire Departments.

West Virginia State Police is also on scene.

