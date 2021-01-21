Advertisement

Health experts encouraging vaccinated people to follow through with 2nd dose

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health care facilities have started administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the CDC, more than 16.5 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.

In Kentucky, that number is around 14,000.

People who get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are told to come back in three weeks for the second dose. Those who get the Moderna vaccine are told to come back in four weeks.

Medical experts say people should follow through with the full vaccination regimen.

Dr. James Borders, chief medical officer of Baptist Health and president of the Lexington Medical Society, said “95% of the time COVID is altogether prevented. For the other 5%, one can get an infection, but it is milder than it would be without vaccination.”

If you got the first dose, experts say be sure to get the second dose. They explain you need both injections in order to build immunity.

“The antibody levels after the second vaccine are really pretty much the same. We think though that we extend the protection. No one really knows how long the vaccine will last,” Dr. Borders said.

While some Americans remain skeptical of the vaccine, experts hope more people will sign up. They say at least 70 percent of people need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.

