Have you seen him? Laurel County man has been missing for more than a day

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man has been missing now for more than 24 hours.

31-year-old Brian D. Smith, pictured above, was last seen on January 19, off Sasser Road on a red motorbike. He was wearing camo pants and a long-sleeve gray shirt.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith you are encouraged to call the Laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

