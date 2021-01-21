Advertisement

Have you seen him? Laurel County man has been missing for more than a day

Brian D. Smith
Brian D. Smith(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man has been missing now for more than 24 hours.

31-year-old Brian D. Smith, pictured above, was last seen on January 19, off Sasser Road on a red motorbike. He was wearing camo pants and a long-sleeve gray shirt.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith you are encouraged to call the Laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

