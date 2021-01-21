Gov. Beshear vetoes six of seven bills sent in by the General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s lawmakers worked quickly to pass a flurry of their priority bills in the opening days of the General Assembly session.

Most of the bills dealt with response to the pandemic and some with abortion. Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed six of those.

The house and senate have enough of a Republican majority to override the vetoes.

Lawmakers return on February 2nd and will have just 22 days to pass a one-year budget and other bills. Overriding vetoes is now also a priority.

Lawmakers worked quickly to pass five COVID- 19 related bills and two bills dealing with medical procedures and more specifically, abortion or pro-life issues.

Beshear vetoed six of those seven bills and lawmakers on both sides say it’s not a surprise to them. Republicans say that many of the bills want to keep the governor’s power in check and return it to the people’s legislators.

“We saw Election Day as a cry for help from people who want restraint put on the executive branch by the legislative branch. Restoring people’s choice through the legislative process,” said Sen. Damon Thayer.

“Regardless of what you’re thinking of this governor or this legislature, this is the legislative branch taking power from the executive branch. And the courts need to step in and see if the taking of power is constitutional,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey.

Once lawmakers return to work in February their agenda could be focused on possible police reform and unemployment revisions.

Beshear has not signed or vetoed Senate Bill 9 which is the Born Alive Protection Act.

