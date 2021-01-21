Advertisement

Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man

A Kentucky man has been charged with killing his wife and two others. State Police say officers found three bodies at a home in Butler County Tuesday morning. Each had been shot multiple times.
There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been charged with killing his wife and two others. State Police say officers found three bodies at a home in Butler County Tuesday morning. Each had been shot multiple times.

32-year-old Joseph M. Carey, of Bowling Green, has been charged with three counts of murder and wanton endangerment.

He was arrested at the home in Morgantown. Carey’s wife, 30-year-old Angela Carey, and two others, 79-year-old Charles Mcgranahan and 63-year-old Lupe Mcgranahan, were killed. Carey is being held in the Butler County Detention Center.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier
Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested following police chase in Johnson County
WYMT Scattered Showers
Rain or snow possible early, beautiful weekend ahead
A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000...
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport
Health Officials: Pike County’s ICU capacity hits 89% after post holiday COVID-19 surge 11 p.m.
Health Officials: Pike County’s ICU capacity hits 89% after post holiday COVID-19 surge 11 p.m.
Pence reflects on time in office during Indiana visit following inauguration
Pence reflects on time in office during Indiana visit following inauguration