Deputies: Coyote pulled from SC elementary school restroom

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Berkeley County school traffic deputies and staffers worked together to expel a coyote that wandered into an elementary school building Wednesday, WCSC reported.

A post from the sheriff’s office Community Action Team joked the coyote is the newest mascot for Cane Bay Elementary School.

The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into the building during drop-off, deputies said. (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)

The animal apparently sneaked into the school during drop off, deputies say.

Deputies and school staff members worked together to rescue “Wiley” from a school restroom without any injuries, the post states.

