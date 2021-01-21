Advertisement

Childcare workers ask to be vaccinated alongside teachers

Childcare facilities are asking for employees to be vaccinated at the same time as K-12 educators.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has started vaccinating kindergarten through 12th grade educators, but others feel left out.

The United Way of Kentucky is calling on Governor Andy Beshear to bump up all the state’s child care workers.

In a letter sent to the Cabinet for Health and Family services, they asked for daycare workers to be vaccinated along with educators.

Clark County Child Development Center employee Bo Harris said, with more people going back to work, more children need care.

He said masks, shields and additional sanitizing, plus having more staff members per child will only work so well and for so long.

“Having 125 plus children in our building, we kind of work [similarly] to a small school, so I think we should be prioritized on the list as well,” Harris said.

Harris said, where Clark County Public Schools are currently all virtual, his center has been open since June.

He said if teachers are getting vaccinated in order to make a safe return to the classroom, caregivers should get the same treatment.

