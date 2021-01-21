Advertisement

Billboard urges Sen. Manchin to support additional $2,000 stimulus check

A billboard in southern West Virginia is calling on U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support legislation for an additional $2,000 stimulus check.(AP Image)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Income Movement Group, a self-described people-powered grassroots movement, funded the billboard.

President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes a single $1,400 check, but the group is urging Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, to support calls for Congress to raise the amount to $2,000.

They say his influence in Congress is more important than ever as the Senate becomes evenly bipartisan.

Manchin, who chatted Wednesday night with Amanda Barren on the WSAZ NOW Desk, said he supports getting extra money to people in need, especially as COVID-19 cases continue to climb and claim more lives.

“It’s up to us to see if we can carry them through,” Manchin said, explaining lawmakers need to shoulder that responsibility until Americans are vaccinated.

He said it would have to be a targeted payment to people who fall within a certain income bracket and those who’ve missed paychecks during the pandemic.

