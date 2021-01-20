WYMT’s Steve Hensley talks with National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren about President Biden’s inauguration

HAZARD, Ky./WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday, and already has some big tasks ahead of him in his first 100 days in office.

Gray Television’s National Political Analyst and Host of Full Court Press Greta Van Susteren talked with WYMT’s Steve Hensley Wednesday afternoon about Wednesday’s inaugural events.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.