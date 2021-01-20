Advertisement

WYMT’s Steve Hensley talks with National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren about President Biden’s inauguration

By Steve Hensley
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky./WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday, and already has some big tasks ahead of him in his first 100 days in office.

Gray Television’s National Political Analyst and Host of Full Court Press Greta Van Susteren talked with WYMT’s Steve Hensley Wednesday afternoon about Wednesday’s inaugural events.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces 2,250 new cases of COVID-19
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Tuesday
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Latest News

Lilley Cornett Woods offering free weekend guided tours
Lilley Cornett Woods offering free weekend guided tours
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Wednesday
Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%