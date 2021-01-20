Two arrested on drug charges in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Floyd County.

On Monday, deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department stopped a pickup in the Ivel community for a missing tail light. When police approached the car and talked to the driver, Nicholas Evans, 41, they discovered his license was suspended. Police say Evans also had an open alcoholic beverage in the car. During a search, deputies also found a loaded handgun, digital scales and several grams of meth.

Evans was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended license and improper equipment.

A passenger in the car, Kelsey Akers, 25, was also arrested. She is charged with with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

