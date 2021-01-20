Triple-doubles and family ties: Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner sees early success in sophomore season

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner had the scoring and rebounding part of her game solid in her freshman year, averaging 22.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. But in 2021, Feltner added another aspect to her game.

“She’s really been able to facilitate and get our kids some good looks and our kids have been able to knock some shots down,” Melinda Feltner said, Lawrence County’s girls basketball head coach. “So her driving game, being able to get to the paint has opened their shots up.”

One that resulted in a couple triple-doubles for the sophomore

“I couldn’t do anything I’ve done without my teammates and without them. I wouldn’t have any assists without them knocking down big shots in games or anything like that,” Kensley Feltner said, a sophomore guard for the Lady Bulldogs.

Kensley Feltner had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists against Morgan County on Thursday night and followed it up with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Pike Central on Friday evening.

As her game has grown, so has the ceiling for Lawrence County.

“It’s very encouraging to all the hard work we’ve put in, me and my team this past offseason,” Kensley added.

As she continues to get better, she doesn’t have to look far for the extra push of motivation. Both her parents, Melinda and Travis Feltner, are right there on the sideline.

“I’ve been through it with my own son, it’s not easy to coach your own kid,” Travis Feltner said, who is an assistant for the girls basketball team and also the head baseball coach for Lawrence County.

“We really get on to her a lot, probably more than we should,” Melinda Feltner added. “There’s times I’m sure she wishes we weren’t coaching her cause we really - she gets the brunt end of everybody else’s mistakes. We’re always on her.”

Though being a coaches’ kid is tough, the family takes the best from the situation.

“If I need to look at her for something, then she’s right there and she knows exactly what I’m already thinking,” Kensley said. “So it’s very good to have her on the court with me.”

“She’s super competitive, just like her mom and I are, and I think that’s a big part of her success early on is that competitive nature,” Travis Feltner said.

“Card games at our house are interesting, we can hardly play them. One of us leaves the table storming off,” Melinda Feltner said with a laugh.

Kensley Feltner followed up her stellar week with 26 points against Martin County on Tuesday evening, resulting in a 58-54 win over the Lady Cardinals for Lawrence County. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-1 on the year.

