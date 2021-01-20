Six COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wise County in two days

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) - Cases of the coronavirus continue to climb across the counties WYMT covers in Southwest Virginia.

In the last two days, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 56 new cases across Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee and Wise County along with the City of Norton. 25 of those new cases are in Lee County.

Officials reported six COVID-19 related deaths in Wise County, three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday. Lee and Buchanan County each reported one death on Tuesday.

Dickenson, Lee and Wise County have all reported new hospitalizations in the last two days.

Statewide, VDH reported 369,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 455,591.

VDH reports there have been 5,137 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state. The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the WYMT coverage area as of Wednesday, January 20th:

Buchanan County – 1,002 cases / 73 hospitalizations/ 26 deaths

Dickenson County – 791 cases / 30 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths

Lee County – 1,953 cases / 85 hospitalizations/ 33 deaths

Norton – 225 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths

Wise County – 2,539 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 77 deaths

