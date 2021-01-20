Rain/snow possible for some overnight, cloudy Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mostly rain moves in tonight for our southern counties, but a few of us could see some snow showers.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Rain/snow moves in late tonight mostly into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s early with temperatures warming up a little bit overnight. Most of us do see rain, but some of those higher elevations along the Kentucky/Tennessee/Virginia border could see a wintry mix.

We will hang onto those mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs getting into the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s. Those mostly cloudy skies will turn to partly cloudy skies throughout the overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the lower 20s! We’ll see mostly sunny skies Saturday and most of the day Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s Saturday but near 50 by Sunday!

Our next system arrives late Sunday into Monday bringing soggy weather into the mountains. This rain will last throughout the day Monday into Tuesday morning. We’ll be in the lower 50s Monday but drop quickly into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

