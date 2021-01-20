Pulaski County man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison on federal drug charges

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man will spend years in prison following a conviction on federal drug charges.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release, Jimmy Grider, 56, from Somerset was sentenced to 206 months on Tuesday in federal court in London on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a plea agreement, between January 2015 and September 2018, Grider admitted to conspiring with others to distribute 500 grams or more of the drug.

In March 2018, police raided his home and confiscated nearly 200 grams of meth.

Court documents show Grider was previously convicted for manufacturing methamphetamine in Pulaski Circuit Court in March 2005. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge in July 2020.

Under federal law, Grider must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years, following his release.

