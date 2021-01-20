Advertisement

Pulaski County man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison on federal drug charges

Gavel and Jail
Gavel and Jail(AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man will spend years in prison following a conviction on federal drug charges.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release, Jimmy Grider, 56, from Somerset was sentenced to 206 months on Tuesday in federal court in London on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a plea agreement, between January 2015 and September 2018, Grider admitted to conspiring with others to distribute 500 grams or more of the drug.

In March 2018, police raided his home and confiscated nearly 200 grams of meth.

Court documents show Grider was previously convicted for manufacturing methamphetamine in Pulaski Circuit Court in March 2005. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge in July 2020.

Under federal law, Grider must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years, following his release.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces 2,250 new cases of COVID-19
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Tuesday
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announced as co-chair for national task force on economic recovery
File image
Canvass vote scheduled for Thursday to select GOP candidate for SWVA special senate election
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Clearing skies today, precip chances return for some on Thursday
New COVID-19 Strain (AP)
Kentucky hospitals prepare for possible outbreak of new COVID strain