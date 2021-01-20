Person shot in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A shooting sent one person to the hospital late Tuesday night in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Little Garner Road and Gregory Drive.

The victim was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, the sheriff said.

Other details are unavailable at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

