Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Wednesday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new death bringing the county’s death toll to 25. The county also reported 25 new cases bringing the total to 2,770 with 223 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported six deaths in Rockcastle County bringing the county’s death toll to 14. The health department says the deaths occurred within the past six weeks but the cause of deaths was being confirmed by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. The county reported one new case bringing the total to 659 with 66 of those active. Clay County has 10 new cases bringing the total to 1,729 with 609 of those active. In Jackson County, there are four new cases bringing the total to 662 with 167 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported a new death in Letcher County bringing the county’s death toll to five. The county also reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 1,378. Knott County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 852. Lee County has four new cases bringing the total to 1,106. There are seven new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 1,873. Wolfe County has one new case bringing the total to 365.

The Bell County Health Department reported 32 new cases bringing the total to 2,315 with 193 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 25 new cases with six of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,470 with 153 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 2,014.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 44 new cases bringing the total to 4,925.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 2,439 with 272 of those active.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.