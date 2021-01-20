Advertisement

Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Wednesday

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Wednesday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new death bringing the county’s death toll to 25. The county also reported 25 new cases bringing the total to 2,770 with 223 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported six deaths in Rockcastle County bringing the county’s death toll to 14. The health department says the deaths occurred within the past six weeks but the cause of deaths was being confirmed by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. The county reported one new case bringing the total to 659 with 66 of those active. Clay County has 10 new cases bringing the total to 1,729 with 609 of those active. In Jackson County, there are four new cases bringing the total to 662 with 167 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported a new death in Letcher County bringing the county’s death toll to five. The county also reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 1,378. Knott County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 852. Lee County has four new cases bringing the total to 1,106. There are seven new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 1,873. Wolfe County has one new case bringing the total to 365.

The Bell County Health Department reported 32 new cases bringing the total to 2,315 with 193 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 25 new cases with six of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,470 with 153 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 2,014.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 44 new cases bringing the total to 4,925.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 2,439 with 272 of those active.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces 2,250 new cases of COVID-19
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Tuesday
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Latest News

Lilley Cornett Woods offering free weekend guided tours
Lilley Cornett Woods offering free weekend guided tours
Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
WYMT's Steve Hensley talks with National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren about President...
WYMT’s Steve Hensley talks with National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren about President Biden’s inauguration
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%