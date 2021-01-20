Lilley Cornett Woods offering free weekend guided tours

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In partnership with Eastern Kentucky University, the Lilley Cornett Woods Appalachian Ecological Research Station is offering free guided tours to the public.

They have two trails for the tours, one being a mile and a half and the other being two miles. Jeremy Wolfe is an intern at the station and he says it makes scheduling more convenient.

“It just makes it easier for people’s schedules. They don’t have to set up a time...they can just come out and be like, hey, I’m here, I’d like to go on a trail, I’d like to go on a tour,” Lilley Cornett Woods Intern Jeremy Wolfe said.

Wolfe says getting people out of the house safely is the most important aspect of the hikes.

“You can invite your family and go outside and be out in nature, safely, and I think that’s a great thing,” Wolfe said.

For Curtis Cox, the manager at Lilley Cornet Woods, it is all about having people experience the beauty of the area.

“There are very few places that are untouched, unlogged. You can see the forest as it was when the settlers were here,” Lilley Cornett Woods Manager Curtis Cox said.

With the weekend tours being Wolfe’s idea, Cox says he is proud of his intern’s initiative.

“Again, our main goal here is to get people in the woods and him stepping forward and saying he wanted to tackle the weekends by himself, that’s great. That’s an awesome situation for everyone,” Cox said.

Wolfe says the weekend cannot get here faster.

“I’m very excited to be here. I’m very excited to give tours and show everybody what I love about being outdoors,” Wolfe said.

Lilley Cornett Woods is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cox says you can still experience the trails during the week, you will just need to set up an appointment.

For more information, you can call the research station at (606) 633-5828.

