Kentucky Capitol remains closed Wednesday with heavy security presence

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -The State Capitol Building in Frankfort was closed on Wednesday while the Presidential Inauguration was taking place in Washington.

Both Kentucky State Police and the National Guard had a very visual presence.

Many state troopers in police cruisers, along with military-type vehicles, were blocking all entrances to the Capitol and annex grounds Wednesday, similar to Sunday.

The heightened security came after the FBI reported threats of violent protests at state capitols after the storming of the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago. Those events were to start on Sunday, which led to the grounds being closed then. Those procedures were repeated today.

A few people did show up to speak out against the policies of Governor Andy Beshear and to express concerns with the new administration in Washington. Protester Ron King says he believes the increased security Wednesday was not necessary and simply too much of a show of force.

“We have not had a protest this year, that caused any damage or anything, that did anything of that sort,” King said. “We did have some protests were people did some things some didn’t think appropriate. But we’ve got tons of police and military locking down the capitol.”

Some staff members were working inside the Capitol Wednesday but most either worked from home or otherwise worked remotely.

None of the protesters appeared to be carrying weapons or threatening violence while near the Capitol or annex.

