Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference on Wednesday, but still gave his daily COVID-19 update via news release.

Gov. Beshear announced 3,433 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 334,321 cases.

520 of Wednesday’s new cases are children 18-years-old or younger. 1,678 Kentuckians are hospitalized with 399 in the ICU. 205 patients are on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 11.29%.

The governor also announced 49 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,243.

“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”

3,819,530 tests have been administered and 41,240 Kentuckians have recovered.

Earlier today, the Governor also shared a message for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after their inauguration.

“Congratulations, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with your administration to better the lives for our people and to help us overcome the challenges of COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Together we can make a better country – a better Kentucky – for all.”

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 1/20 (WYMT)

As of Wednesday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

