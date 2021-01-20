Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announced as co-chair for national task force on economic recovery

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear proposed an infusion of aid into Kentucky's coronavirus-battered economy on Thursday evening, Jan. 7, 2021, announcing an ambitious budget plan that includes down-payments on his long-running goals of raising salaries for teachers and boosting public education funding.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One national organization has tapped Gov. Andy Beshear to help lead a team that will guide others on how to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, officials with the National Governors Association (NGA) announced Beshear, along with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, will lead the organization’s Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue,” the Governor said in the release. “This global health crisis has upended economies the world over, and there isn’t a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts. Here in Kentucky, we have worked to protect our economy and to prime it for success in the coming post-COVID era. I’m looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned, studying lessons others have to offer and exploring new ways to keep America’s workforce and businesses thriving.”

Along with helping states and territories make informed decisions to recover from the COVID-19 economic impacts, the task force also will help the NGA focus its efforts as it advocates for governors and states at the federal level.

