Advertisement

Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department says three Lexington daycare workers have been charged with causing physical harm to toddlers.

Police say 32-year-old Samantha Ayers, 24-year-old Maurisa Sweat, and 20-year-old Jazzmine Webb were arrested Wednesday. Each is charged with first degree criminal abuse.

A fourth woman, 40-year-old Terri Thompson, was arrested for second degree criminal abuse and failure to report known abuse.

According to the police department, Ayers, Sweat and Webb were teachers in the 1-year-olds classroom at the Eagle Creek Learning Academy/Kids R Kids childcare center in Lexington, and Thompson was the center director.

After a family noticed bruising on their child, Lexington Police and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services launched an investigation earlier this month.

The police department says the investigation found evidence of multiple instances of daycare staff treating children in a physical and unsafe manner.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces 2,250 new cases of COVID-19
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Tuesday
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Latest News

Lilley Cornett Woods offering free weekend guided tours
Lilley Cornett Woods offering free weekend guided tours
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Wednesday
WYMT's Steve Hensley talks with National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren about President...
WYMT’s Steve Hensley talks with National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren about President Biden’s inauguration
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%