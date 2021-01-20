Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lita receives donation of body armor

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lita received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9′s Inc.

Sheriff John Hunt says these “vests are an investment into the K-9 program.”

“These dogs are a tool. They’re no different than our human partners,” the sheriff added. “The vests itself is the interval in protecting our animals which protects us in turn, and the citizens of this county. Protecting our K-9s is a number one investment and is vital.”

It’s an investment the sheriff says is helping to clean up the streets of Floyd County.

“In terms of the money part of the drugs, we’ve taken hundreds of thousands of dollars off the streets within the last couple of years. We’re making a large dent and hitting the drug dealers in the pocket where it matters,” Sheriff Hunt said.

For Lita’s handler, Deputy Kevin Johnson, the addition of the vest helps to provide an ease of mind while the two are at work.

“Just her [Lita] presence makes my job a lot safer,” Johnson said. “It’s a great thing, just knowing I don’t have to worry about her getting possibly shot or injured whenever we’re trying to do our job. It’s a relief.”

All K-9 officers of the Floyd County Sheriff’s K-9 unit are equipped with body armor. K-9 Drago received his vest in July.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

More than 40 KSP troopers to provide security at Presidential Inauguration
Kendal Brook Grubb
Mountain Student Achiever Kendal Brook Grubb
Froyoz Closure
Froyoz Closure PKG
Chase Smith is finding his voice at the AVA Center in Pikeville. He and his family are asking...
‘It’s pretty amazing’: AVA Center helps Pikeville boy ‘Speak From the Heart’