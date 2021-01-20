Advertisement

Deputies: Man charged for shooting father in the chest

Deputies tell WSAZ, Dominique J. McKenzie, 25, from Ashland is charged with assault for the...
Deputies tell WSAZ, Dominique J. McKenzie, 25, from Ashland is charged with assault for the incident.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after Boyd County deputies say he shot his father Tuesday night.

Deputies tell WSAZ, Dominique J. McKenzie, 25, from Ashland is charged with assault for the incident.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 500 block of West Little Garner Road.

Investigators say McKenzie and his father were involved in a verbal argument when he allegedly grabbed a gun and shot his father in the chest.

The victim was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

McKenzie was taken to Boyd County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

