Advertisement

Dates announced for KHSAA Boys, Girls Sweet 16

The boys will play March 31 through April 3 and the girls will play April 7-10.
(WKYT)
(WKYT)(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The dates have been announced for the 2021 Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet 16 tournaments at Rupp Arena.

The Boys’ tournament will be played March 31 through April 3 and the Girls’ tournament will be held April 7-10.

Each tournament will be played over four days at Rupp Arena, with the semifinals and championship played on the final day, as a one-year accommodation due to the events being scheduled around Easter Sunday. The four-day format was standard for the state basketball tournament for several years prior to the 2013 Boys’ Sweet 16® when a statewide legislatively-initiated panel recommended separating the prior semifinal/championship Saturday schedule into two days.

At this time, attendance for both tournaments will be restricted to 15% of capacity within the areas of the arena in-use. Details will be announced in February regarding the ticketing process, but all-session tickets will be limited for 2021 in order to properly maintain social distancing and allow for the fans of competing teams to have an opportunity to attend. All prior ticket holders will retain their ticket records and priority, and have the ability to renew into the same seats from 2020 in future years.

“We know that there are many who would like to see things resume full-speed ahead immediately, but that is neither responsible nor practical right now. This is the same situation our University partners and friends have found themselves in this season, so it isn’t all that unexpected,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “Ever since the 2020 events were shut down and ultimately canceled, we have all hoped for the 2021 tournaments to be a renewal and rebirth. Unfortunately, that timeline isn’t feasible right now. We will work with our partners at Rupp Arena, the City of Lexington, and various health entities to maximize the opportunities for this year’s event and ensure an optimal experience for the participating teams and members of their community.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo...
NCAA announces tighter schedule for March Madness
Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire announces top eight schools
KHSAA Basketball
Scores from across the Bluegrass on January 18th
The first black athlete in SEC conference
Kentucky’s Nate Northington helps change college football forever