Dajcor job fair new local jobs

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the midst of the pandemic, there are new job opportunities for people in Eastern Kentucky.

Trish Adams with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, says it is a project that started with a trip across North America.

“EKCEP and One East Kentucky made the trip to Canada to work to recruit companies to come here and Dajcor was one of them. So this is a product of what we were trying to do to diversify our region,” said Adams. “It’s an aluminum extrusion company and they make around 2,800 different products for many different companies all across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.”

Bringing opportunities to Perry and surrounding counties as they now seek additional employees for their local facility.

“These are general labor positions. They are looking for around 25 or 30 people to start working pretty quickly and the pay scale starts at about $12.50 an hour but there’s room for quick advancement and of course benefits after a 90-day probationary period,” said Adams.

The job fair on Thursday will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Coal Fields Industrial park.

“Everybody is going to be having their temperature checked and will be given a number to wait in their car kind of like you do at the doctor’s office and told her number is called,” said Adams. “Help them transition into a great career pathway that’s what we’re all about. Our mission statement is to prepare, advance, and expand the workforce of Eastern Kentucky with the help of Dajcor we’re able to do that very.”

Providing new beginnings for people throughout the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

If you attend the job fair Adams says a driver’s license, social security card, and your last pay stub if you currently work are items to bring with you.

