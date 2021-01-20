Advertisement

Crank & Boom sells out of ice cream created in honor of Vice President Harris

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream created a new flavor in honor of our new vice president called Kamala Pecan.

The limited flavor rolled out after the election and, since then, people have been ordering it from all 50 states.

The local ice cream shop had a huge push for orders ahead of Inauguration Day. Now, they are all sold out.

Owner Toa Green says Kamala Harris being the new vice present is a big deal to her because they are both Asian American.

“My daughter, she’s only one-year-old, so, she will live in a world where this is the normal, women are in the White House and that she can do anything and it is a proud day for me as well as I’m sure many other people in the country,” Green said.

Green hopes she can get this popular ice cream in the hands of Vice President Harris.

