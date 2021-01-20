COVID-19 vaccinations expanded to West Virginians 65 years and older

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With people still left in the first range of phase one to be vaccinated in West Virginia, they may have to wait even longer.

“I know we haven’t gotten all of our 70s or all of our 80s done, I got that,” Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday.

The governor decided to open vaccination opportunities to West Virginians 65 years and older on Monday.

He said expanding the age group is due to concerns of not having enough vaccines.

“If we don’t go to 65, then they may very well restrict the number of vaccines they send because they want us to be at 65, so we go to 65,” Justice said.

According to West Virginia DHHR, people 65 years and older can get vaccinated at clinics through “Operation Save Our Wisdom” this week.

This is an operation that already serves individuals 80 years and older.

“These clinics have the ability to vaccinate 10,000 West Virginians that are of age 65 and older a day,” Justice said.

However, since several of these clinics already have existing waitlists, anyone 65 and older will be added on to the list.

According to Maj. Holli Nelson with the West Virginia National Guard, vaccinations are being pushed to more clinics, rather than local pharmacies at this time.

In a statement, the DHHR recognizes the state’s vaccination plan is not sequential. Adding they are “currently offering vaccines to people in various phases.”

This means, rather than waiting for all people within the range of phase one to be vaccinated first, it will be a first-come, first-serve basis now that 65-year-old people are included.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.