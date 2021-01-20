Advertisement

Couple gets married in hospital so bride’s dying father can attend

By WFSB staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Michael Krystek and Sara Estela exchanged their wedding vows next to Sara’s father’s bedside, days before he died of cancer.

After experiencing breathing problems Christmas Day, Juan Estela was admitted to Middlesex Hospital.

Tests revealed he had terminal cancer, and his wish to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding in May wouldn’t happen.

“We wanted something fairytale like,” Sara Estela said. “Well, I wanted something fairytale like.”

As her father’s health continued to fail, Sara Estela made her dad’s dream come true on Saturday.

Her gown was a yellow PPE, along with masks and gloves.

“Just having him there is what mattered to me,” she said.

With the minister, friends and family on Zoom, the bride and groom said, “I do.”

Sara’s sister, Alyssa Broe, witnessed the exchange of vows from her car via Zoom.

“I was so overcome with joy that Middlesex was able to do this,” she said.

“It was our privilege to care for Juan and to help him attend his daughter’s wedding. Our hearts go out to Juan’s family, and we wish the newly married couple all the best,” said Amanda Falcone of Middlesex Hospital,

“As soon as we said amen, Juan opened his eyes. His eyes got big. He opened his eyes and like wow, Sara got married,” said Sara Estela’s mom, Lisa.

“I wanted something small and meaningful, but everyone that mattered to me most to be there,” the bride said.

Juan Estela died on Monday. A GoFundMe has been set up for his funeral expenses.

Sara Estela said she and her new husband will exchange vows again in June on her father’s birthday.

Copyright 2021 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved

Most Read

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces 2,250 new cases of COVID-19
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Tuesday
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts

Latest News

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Amanda Gorman calls on Americans to 'leave behind a country better than the one we were left'...
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: ‘Even as we grieved, we grew.’
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019 file photo, Paul Erickson leaves the federal courthouse in Sioux...
Trump pardons ex-boyfriend of deported Russian agent
Police, along with military police and military humvees, state trooper cruisers and dozens of...
Kentucky Capitol remains closed Wednesday with heavy security presence
Rain/snow possible for some overnight, cloudy Thursday