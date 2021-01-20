Advertisement

Couple celebrates 73rd wedding anniversary by receiving COVID-19 vaccine

By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In 73 years of marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Record have had many memorable moments and milestones. On Tuesday, the couple made another memory when they became the first patients at UC Health to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B.

Noel Record, 93, and his wife Virginia Record, 91, went through UC Health’s drive-through vaccination site on Tuesday. The Northern Kentucky couple spent the first part of their 73rd wedding anniversary getting the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Noel says the vaccine is a step towards returning to normalcy and gets him and his wife closer to getting back to square dancing.

“We want to get back to normal as soon as possible,” Noel said. “I’m a square dance caller, and we have not been able to get together since March. We’re looking forward to people getting vaccinated and getting back to normal, where we can once again square dance and have fun again.”

Under Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan, people 80 years of age and older can sign up to receive the vaccine.

