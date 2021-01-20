Advertisement

Community gives back to ‘Big Tip’ challenge organizer fighting COVID-19

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We first introduced you to Jonathan Alexander in August when he organized the big tip challenge. He collected more than $2,000 and donated it to four servers.

“Big Tip Challenge” helps struggling servers during COVID-19 pandemic

“If you’re fortunate enough to be able to help somebody, do it. It’s an amazing experience,” Alexander said.

Fast forward a few months, and now colleagues are helping him with this GoFundMe.

Alexander was first hospitalized for surgery complications, then he caught COVID-19 and is now listed in critical condition. As a contractor, he’s now missed at least three weeks of pay, and hospital bills are piling up.

“I know that he would do this for me if I was in the position that he’s in, let alone for anybody that he knows or that he’s close with, he’d be doing the same thing,” Alexander’s colleague Zach McDaniel said.

While they want to help Alexander, they know these donations will also help other people.

“As he recovers and gets so much better, he’ll just end up given this back to somebody else as he does other Big Tip challenges or other Salvation Army Angel Tree, things that he does every year. He’s a giver at heart so I know he’ll take this and do something with it as well,” said Heather Stout, GoFundMe organizer.

They hope when he’s better they’ll see more moments like this again soon.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces 2,250 new cases of COVID-19
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Tuesday
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Latest News

Students at the University of Pikeville are discussing the historical significance of...
‘That is tremendously powerful’: UPIKE community reacts to presidential inauguration
Former Vice President Mike Pence attended President Biden’s inauguration, but returned to...
Pence reflects on time in office during Indiana visit following inauguration
New clinic opens in Pineville
New clinic opens in Pineville
Lilley Cornett Woods offering free weekend guided tours at 6
Lilley Cornett Woods offering free weekend guided tours at 6
Black leaders in Lexington call for unity as Biden is inaugurated
WATCH | Black leaders in Lexington call for unity as Biden is inaugurated