Clearing skies today, chances return for some on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our overall forecast for the next several days will improve, but there are a couple of bumps possible along the way.

Today and Tonight

We’ve had an interesting situation weather-wise in the mountains overnight. Temperatures actually went up for most overnight instead of down. That’s not unusual in itself, because it just happened earlier this week, but it wasn’t expected this time. Most of you will wake up to warmer temperatures than what you had when you went to bed.

We’ll start the morning off with cloudy skies. Those will give way to sunny skies by the afternoon hours. As for highs, models have us in the upper 30s to low 40s. We were close to 40 in many locations early this morning. Temperatures should stay close to that for much of the day before climbing a little once the sun comes out. Plan for that at this point.

Tonight, clouds will increase again and we’ll reach our low just after midnight around freezing. Temperatures will climb toward the morning hours and our neighbors in the southern counties, especially those along the Kentucky/Tennessee border, could see some rain or snow depending on what the temperature is once the moisture reaches the area.

Extended Forecast

Those scattered chances for rain or snow will continue early into Thursday before skies start to clear for everyone later in the day. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and fall to close to freezing overnight under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Friday, Saturday and the first part of Sunday look great. Sunshine mixed with a few clouds is expected all three days. Clouds will start to increase on Sunday afternoon and rain chances come back into play late ahead of a big cold front on Monday. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday and Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.