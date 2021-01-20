Canvass vote scheduled for Thursday to select GOP candidate for SWVA special senate election

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – The 38th Senate Legislative District Republican Committee will host a canvass vote on Thursday for voters to select the GOP candidate for the special election in March to fill the late Sen. Ben Chafin’s seat.

“It’s a party-run process, and it’s how we will determine who the Republican nominee will be,” Jack Morgan, 38th Legislative District Chair told CBS affiliate WJHL.

Voters will be able to pick from the following six Republicans:

Jony J. Baker

Chad Dotson

Travis Hackworth

Elijah Leonard

Kimberly Lowe

Tamara C. Neo

Ten voting locations will be designated as part of the canvass. The ones in our counties are listed below.

Buchanan: Grundy Community Center, Grundy

Dickenson: Dickenson County Republican Headquarters, Clintwood

Wise/Norton: Space next to Mullins Insurance Agency, Norton

Officials said voters must cast their ballot at the canvass location to which their respective unit is assigned.

To qualify to participate in the canvass, officials said voters must be of legal voting age and must meet the principles of the Republican Party. If voting for a nominee in Thursday’s canvass, voters must intend to vote in the Republican elections.

Participants will be asked to present “an acceptable form of photo identification,” in order to vote in the canvass.

“It’s a very common process that parties regularly use to nominate candidates. Voters, vote. Those votes are tallied, and the winner becomes the nominee. That’s an oversimplified version, but the details are all part of the rules that the committee sets,” Morgan explained. “The committee, myself and the candidates will all be able to observe, and we’ll have a clear winner sometime Thursday night, and that person will become – once I certify them to the state – they will become the nominee.”

