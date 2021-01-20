Advertisement

Black leaders in Lexington call for unity as Biden is inaugurated

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joe Biden is now the 46th president of the United States.

“I thought his speech was exactly what we needed to hear. It was about healing, it was about unity,” activist Devine Carama said.

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

We spoke with some Lexington community activists who reacted to the incoming president’s vision for America.

“I think I heard the word ‘unity’ today more in a four-hour period than I heard in the last four years,” said P.G. Peeples, president of the Lexington Urban League.

Biden urged Americans to come together in his inaugural address to a divided nation, nearby his vice president pick Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color to assume the position.

“After what happened in the Capitol not too long ago, it’s crystal clear that we are a divided country. I think President Biden and Vice President Harris, they’re up to the task,” Peeples said.

But activists say unifying the country will be a collective effort, requiring help from other elected officials and members of the community.

“There’s still a lot of issues that we need to tackle. That we need to address and until we start doing that on a real tangible level, it’s gong be hard for us to come together as a nation,” Carama said.

