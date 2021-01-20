Advertisement

Bills limiting Gov. Beshear’s executive powers draw vetoes

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed bills that would limit executive powers he has been using to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican-led legislature completed fast-track work on the measures earlier this month.

GOP lawmakers have the numbers to override any vetoes when they resume their 30-day session next month.

In defending his vetoes, Beshear said the measures would hamstring the state’s efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic until vaccinations become widespread.

Republicans accuse Beshear of overreaching with his series of emergency COVID-related restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals.

They claim the orders were arbitrary and uneven in application. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

K-9 Officer Lita of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office received a donation of body armor.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lita receives donation of body armor
More than 40 KSP troopers to provide security at Presidential Inauguration
Kendal Brook Grubb
Mountain Student Achiever Kendal Brook Grubb
Froyoz Closure
Froyoz Closure PKG