Baptist Health Corbin nurses come out of retirement to join fight against COVID-19

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - In Corbin, 11 retired nurses are putting scrubs back on and reporting back for duty.

A spokesperson for the hospital says the nurses missed working with patients and wanted to help the hospital and the community by working at the COVID Vaccination Center.

Many of the nurses started their careers at Southeastern Kentucky Baptist Hospital, Baptist Health’s first hospital, and ended up retiring with Baptist Health Corbin.

“I was honored to work with many of these nurses before and am honored to do so again. We are so blessed with the collective experience from this group of nurses willing to come back and help with our fight against COVID,” VP of Nursing Sherrie Mays said.

