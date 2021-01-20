Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin nurses come out of retirement to join fight against COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - In Corbin, 11 retired nurses are putting scrubs back on and reporting back for duty.

A spokesperson for the hospital says the nurses missed working with patients and wanted to help the hospital and the community by working at the COVID Vaccination Center.

Many of the nurses started their careers at Southeastern Kentucky Baptist Hospital, Baptist Health’s first hospital, and ended up retiring with Baptist Health Corbin.

“I was honored to work with many of these nurses before and am honored to do so again. We are so blessed with the collective experience from this group of nurses willing to come back and help with our fight against COVID,” VP of Nursing Sherrie Mays said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

Kentucky Nurses Association hearing from retired nurses willing to step up to help in vaccine...
WATCH | Kentucky Nurses Association hearing from retired nurses willing to step up to help in vaccine rollout
Already at Baptist Health Corbin, 11 nurses are coming out of retirement to work at the COVID...
Kentucky Nurses Association hearing from retired nurses willing to step up to help in vaccine rollout
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Bills limiting Gov. Beshear’s executive powers draw vetoes
K-9 Officer Lita of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office received a donation of body armor.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lita receives donation of body armor
More than 40 KSP troopers to provide security at Presidential Inauguration