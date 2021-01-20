Appalachian Regional Healthcare unveils new family medicine practice in Pineville

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare has announced the opening of its Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates clinic in Pineville.

Located on Walnut Street, the new family medicine practice provides care to people of all ages.

“Family medicine unlike a lot of other specialties focuses on everybody and the whole body. Everybody from newborns all the way to geriatrics including nursing home patients and things like that. So we see pretty much everything,” said D.O. of Family Medicine Dr. Michael Anthony Lynch III.

Noticing the need for medical care in the area is why ARH medical providers decided to open a clinic.

“In this community it’s a heavily underserved community. We have a large population of very ill patients and not enough primary care so we do everything we can to treat as many as many people as possible,” he said.

Lynch says he feels honored to help his community.

“To me, living in Pineville for the past more than a decade now, this clinic means being able to take care of the people that I am close to,” he said.

Joining Lynch is Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Kayla Mills who received her nursing education right here in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

“New out of nurse practitioner school so she is up to date on all the newest stuff too. She is very good and very smart so I expect good things out of her too,” he said.

The clinic is currently accepting new patients.

