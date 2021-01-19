‘We’re more divided now’: Laurel County honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual event

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County African American Heritage Center hosted its 14th annual MLK Day Celebration Monday with a variety of events.

A drive-thru breakfast was served in the morning, and then activities resumed in the afternoon for a March beginning at the Laurel County Courthouse.

“Doctor King wanted us to be one nation, one people and undivided and today we’re more divided than what we were when he was standing preaching about division,” said Wayne Riley, Director of the Laurel County African American Heritage Center.

Known for his famous ‘I have a dream’ speech, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered for his fight during the civil rights movement and hope for peace.

“It seems like we’ve gone backwards in time to where there’s so much hatred spouted out of everybody’s mouth. One minute they love you and if you disagree with them then they hate you,” said Riley.

Riley says while London has changed over the years, it is still no different than any other place, racism can still be found. Riley says he remembers back in the 70s, segregation was not a thing of the past.

“There was restaurants here in London, Weavers and House’s Pool Room Burger Boy that as black people we were not allowed to go into those restaurants and sit down and eat,” said Riley.

Riley hopes Monday’s events will remind people of what King stood for, and his preaching of the Bible.

“No man can make us great when we disrespect the Bible and God the way we do,” said Riley. “We can’t keep fighting each other today and then Sunday morning talk about we love each other. If you can’t love me on Monday you can’t love me on Sunday.”

Vitner Martinez, a Catholic priest in London, says Dr. King’s work inspires him to stand up and speak the truth.

“This day is to remember to remember that we have to keep working for the good of our brothers and sisters,” said Martinez. “We are not celebrating only the dream that’s probably still alive, we are celebrating this man that was faithful to God and working for this society and for our country.”

Monday’s events wrapped up with a speaker session at the London Community Center. Most people attended through Zoom.

Guest speaker Chase Carson said King would be proud of how far the country has come, but would say there’s much work to be done.

“Until we can learn to love each other, we will never accomplish the beloved community,” said Carson. “That will be the day not of the white people, not of the black people but that will be the day we will all be able to live in one community as one people.”

