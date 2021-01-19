Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in a death.

The Wayne County Sheriff tells WSAZ.com the shooting happened along Webb Cemetery Road in Fort Gay.

The sheriff also confirmed the victim’s name as James Fitzpatrick.

Further details are not being released at this time.

