Wanted man arrested in Laurel County on drug charges
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Dwayne Mason of Corbin on Monday.
Mason was arrested off Hanes Baker Road after police conducted an investigation on an outstanding warrant.
At the scene, police found a glass container with meth, a pipe and suboxone in an improper container.
Mason was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was wanted on a Rockcastle County arrest warrant for wanton endangerment.
Mason was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
