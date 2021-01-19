Wanted man arrested in Laurel County on drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Dwayne Mason of Corbin on Monday.

Mason was arrested off Hanes Baker Road after police conducted an investigation on an outstanding warrant.

At the scene, police found a glass container with meth, a pipe and suboxone in an improper container.

Mason was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was wanted on a Rockcastle County arrest warrant for wanton endangerment.

Mason was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

