The pandemic claims Froyoz in Corbin

Froyoz Closing(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than eight years, Froyoz allowed customers to serve their own choice of flavors, sizing and toppings for a frozen yogurt dessert.

“It’s a friendly place. We wanted to make it that way and it’s just the concept of being healthier for ya and the process of making it yourself,” said Co-Owner Terry Joe Martin.

Froyoz exceeded its expectations serving the city of Corbin and beyond. The shop created a positive experience for customers.

“Most people, this being a dessert, they’re already in a good mood when they come through the door. It wasn’t like dealing with the general public, in like a retail store. So having that mindset when the customer came in, made it a pleasure to wait on our customers,” he said.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, business owners needed to close its doors for good on the last day of 2020.

“It was just to the point, we made a decision that we were throwing good money after bad money. The whole was just too deep to dig out of it,” he said.

While Froyoz ultimately closed, Martin says the customers meant a lot to him as they supported the business.

“I was blessed, over the eight and a half years to have good customers. A lot of them I knew but I made a lot of new friends,” he said.

Martins also says, it’s the employees he will always hold dear to his heart.

“Our employees, very good. Some of those young ladies is like family to me,” he said.

