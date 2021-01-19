Advertisement

The APP looking to start Pikeville’s first comedy improv troupe

The App looking to start Pikeville's first comedy improv troupe
The App looking to start Pikeville's first comedy improv troupe(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting January 27th, the Appalachian Center for the Arts (APP) will be hosting a free 8-week training program designed to improve one’s improv skills.

Eric Buckley is the Director of Outreach and Education at the APP and an instructor for the program. He says learning improv can be useful for everyday life.

“It adds so many skills to everyday life that people aren’t aware of. Really thinking outside of the box, really reacting to what’s happening as opposed to working by route,” Director of Outreach and Education Eric Buckley said.

Buckley says getting the community involved is most important.

“We can hire an improv troupe to come in and perform one night and people will go oh that’s great but when they see their friends and their family get up and do it, it’s a whole other level,” Buckley said.

Buckley says the program will follow all recommended CDC Guidelines.

“The Appalachian Center for the Arts in particular, but the city across the board, has been really remarkable in really being very careful in following all the COVID guidelines from the state health department and the county health department and they’ve been amazing working with us,” Buckley said.

He adds they have already seen a wide variety of people interested in the program.

“And we want everybody coming and the more the merrier and that’s because, quite frankly, that’s a great representation of Pike County itself,” Buckley said.

The program is planned for Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for ages 18 and up.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

It's been nearly four years since Debbie LaCaria disappeared from her home in Jackson.
Search for missing Breathitt County woman continues
Restaurant Week kicks off in Corbin
Restaurant Week kicks off in Corbin showcasing signature dishes
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, seven deaths on Tuesday
John Hudson
Knox County man arrested, accused of stealing furniture