The App looking to start Pikeville's first comedy improv troupe

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting January 27th, the Appalachian Center for the Arts (APP) will be hosting a free 8-week training program designed to improve one’s improv skills.

Eric Buckley is the Director of Outreach and Education at the APP and an instructor for the program. He says learning improv can be useful for everyday life.

“It adds so many skills to everyday life that people aren’t aware of. Really thinking outside of the box, really reacting to what’s happening as opposed to working by route,” Director of Outreach and Education Eric Buckley said.

Buckley says getting the community involved is most important.

“We can hire an improv troupe to come in and perform one night and people will go oh that’s great but when they see their friends and their family get up and do it, it’s a whole other level,” Buckley said.

Buckley says the program will follow all recommended CDC Guidelines.

“The Appalachian Center for the Arts in particular, but the city across the board, has been really remarkable in really being very careful in following all the COVID guidelines from the state health department and the county health department and they’ve been amazing working with us,” Buckley said.

He adds they have already seen a wide variety of people interested in the program.

“And we want everybody coming and the more the merrier and that’s because, quite frankly, that’s a great representation of Pike County itself,” Buckley said.

The program is planned for Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for ages 18 and up.

