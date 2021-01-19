Sunshine Wednesday, few showers Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine continues for most of the day Wedneday with showers returning for some early Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We could see some flurries tonight mainly for our eastern counties and those higher elevations. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs getting near 40. We could start the morning off with a few clouds but we should see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon hours. Clouds will increase once again later Wednesday night as a few showers move into our southern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Extended Forecast

Counties along the Kentucky and Tennessee border will see a few showers early Thursday. I think we see mostly rain but some of us could see a wintry mix. That rain should move out quickly with some clouds hanging around throughout the morning. Highs will get into the mid to upper 40s Thursday with overnight lows dropping near 30.

We will be dry Friday, Saturday and mostly Sunday! Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be on the cooler side both days with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-20s.

Clouds and showers increase later Sunday night. Highs look to be in the upper 40s Sunday with overnight lows in the mid-30s. Showers arrive later Sunday into early Monday morning.

Monday into Tuesday looks super soggy. This is our next big system we will be keeping an eye on throughout the next week.

