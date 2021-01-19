Search for missing Breathitt County woman continues

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been four years’ worth of questions for detectives with the Kentucky State Police as they continue their search for a Breathitt County woman.

“We’ve conducted several investigations, leads that we’ve gotten, however, we’ve not had a lot pan out,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

Annie LaCaria says on a snowy February evening in 2017, she went to check on her mother, then 57-year-old Debbie LaCaria, only to discover that she was nowhere to be found.

“We went over there to go check on her and that’s when we found out that she was nowhere to be found,” LaCaria said.

Annie says that despite it being almost four years since her mother’s disappearance, time has not healed any wounds.

“You’ve got your frustration, your aggravation,” LaCaria said. “And then your sadness, your heartbreak all at the same time.”

While Annie remains hopeful that her mother will be found, she said that she can not help but ponder about the unknown.

“It’s a scary thought,” LaCaria said. “It’s the worst feeling ever.”

Gayheart said that he shares that optimism that she will be found, and encourages anyone with information to reach out.

“Anybody that has any information, no matter how big or small, we encourage to contact Post 13 here in Hazard and contact Detective Eric Caldwell,” Gayheart said. “Give him that information that way we can check in on those leads and hopefully bring her home safe.”

LaCaria is described as having brown eyes, brown hair and stands 5 feet tall. She was last seen on Feb 19, 2017. Those with information are encouraged to reach out to Kentucky State Police Post 13 at (606) 435-6069.

