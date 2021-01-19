Advertisement

Search for missing Breathitt County woman continues

It's been nearly four years since Debbie LaCaria disappeared from her home in Jackson.
It's been nearly four years since Debbie LaCaria disappeared from her home in Jackson.(Courtesy of Annie LaCaria)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been four years’ worth of questions for detectives with the Kentucky State Police as they continue their search for a Breathitt County woman.

“We’ve conducted several investigations, leads that we’ve gotten, however, we’ve not had a lot pan out,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

Annie LaCaria says on a snowy February evening in 2017, she went to check on her mother, then 57-year-old Debbie LaCaria, only to discover that she was nowhere to be found.

“We went over there to go check on her and that’s when we found out that she was nowhere to be found,” LaCaria said.

Annie says that despite it being almost four years since her mother’s disappearance, time has not healed any wounds.

“You’ve got your frustration, your aggravation,” LaCaria said. “And then your sadness, your heartbreak all at the same time.”

While Annie remains hopeful that her mother will be found, she said that she can not help but ponder about the unknown.

“It’s a scary thought,” LaCaria said. “It’s the worst feeling ever.”

Gayheart said that he shares that optimism that she will be found, and encourages anyone with information to reach out.

“Anybody that has any information, no matter how big or small, we encourage to contact Post 13 here in Hazard and contact Detective Eric Caldwell,” Gayheart said. “Give him that information that way we can check in on those leads and hopefully bring her home safe.”

LaCaria is described as having brown eyes, brown hair and stands 5 feet tall. She was last seen on Feb 19, 2017. Those with information are encouraged to reach out to Kentucky State Police Post 13 at (606) 435-6069.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Tyra Madison Short's newest single, "Right Girl Wrong Time" reached fourth on the iTunes...
Knott County native’s newest single soaring up the country music charts
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

Restaurant Week kicks off in Corbin
Restaurant Week kicks off in Corbin showcasing signature dishes
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, seven deaths on Tuesday
The App looking to start Pikeville's first comedy improv troupe
The APP looking to start Pikeville’s first comedy improv troupe
John Hudson
Knox County man arrested, accused of stealing furniture