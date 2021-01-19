Scores from across the Bluegrass on January 18th

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 89, Robertson County 68

Danville 79, Belfry 57

Grant Co. 60, Trimble Co. 45

Grayson Co. 56, Edmonson Co. 50

Harrison Co. 65, Bracken Co. 53

Hazard 101, Cordia 71

Knott Co. Central 72, June Buchanan 32

Lou. DeSales 73, Bullitt Central 39

Lou. Holy Cross 61, Lou. Walden 46

Ludlow 74, Calvary Christian 72

Lyon Co. 93, Caldwell Co. 63

Martin County 75, Betsy Layne 59

Owensboro Catholic 77, Central Hardin 68

Pike Co. Central 74, Wellspring Homeschool 59

Russell Co. 54, Cumberland Co. 46

South Oldham 69, North Bullitt 59

St. Mary 75, Fulton City 21

Taylor Co. 79, Foundation Christian 20

Walton-Verona 70, Campbell Co. 64

Webster Co. 71, Calloway Co. 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dayton vs. Villa Madonna, ccd.

Frankfort Christian vs. Franklin Co., ccd.

Greenup Co. vs. Elliott Co., ccd.

Heritage Christian Academy vs. Bellevue, ccd.

Knox Central vs. Lynn Camp, ccd.

Lewis Co. vs. East Carter, ccd.

University Heights vs. Christian Co., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 75, Morgan Co. 53

Bell Co. 76, Harlan 37

Bethlehem 82, LaRue Co. 34

Breathitt Co. 52, Magoffin Co. 35

Buckhorn 73, Jackson City 38

Butler Co. 45, Allen Co.-Scottsville 34

Franklin Co. 63, Berea 58, OT

Grayson Co. 54, Taylor Co. 50

Holmes 54, Newport 15

Lex. Sayre 43, Bluegrass United Home 19

Madison Southern 66, Letcher County Central 63

Middlesboro 57, Red Bird 49

Paintsville 61, Betsy Layne 45

Pineville 61, Corbin 46

Prestonsburg 90, Jenkins 74

Rose Hill Christian 45, Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio 42

Russell Co. 45, Cumberland Co. 34

Union Co. 55, Madisonville-North Hopkins 28

Walton-Verona 72, Scott Co. 46

Webster Co. 57, Apollo 53

Whitley Co. 89, Williamsburg 74

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bath Co. vs. St. Patrick, ccd.

Casey Co. vs. Marion Co., ccd.

Central Hardin vs. North Hardin, ccd.

Christian Fellowship vs. Carlisle Co., ccd.

Clinton Co. vs. Campbellsville, ccd.

Mercer Co. vs. Somerset, ccd.

Muhlenberg County vs. Whitesville Trinity, ccd.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Grant Co., ccd.

Russell vs. Pikeville, ccd.

