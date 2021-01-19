Scores from across the Bluegrass on January 18th
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 89, Robertson County 68
Danville 79, Belfry 57
Grant Co. 60, Trimble Co. 45
Grayson Co. 56, Edmonson Co. 50
Harrison Co. 65, Bracken Co. 53
Hazard 101, Cordia 71
Knott Co. Central 72, June Buchanan 32
Lou. DeSales 73, Bullitt Central 39
Lou. Holy Cross 61, Lou. Walden 46
Ludlow 74, Calvary Christian 72
Lyon Co. 93, Caldwell Co. 63
Martin County 75, Betsy Layne 59
Owensboro Catholic 77, Central Hardin 68
Pike Co. Central 74, Wellspring Homeschool 59
Russell Co. 54, Cumberland Co. 46
South Oldham 69, North Bullitt 59
St. Mary 75, Fulton City 21
Taylor Co. 79, Foundation Christian 20
Walton-Verona 70, Campbell Co. 64
Webster Co. 71, Calloway Co. 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Dayton vs. Villa Madonna, ccd.
Frankfort Christian vs. Franklin Co., ccd.
Greenup Co. vs. Elliott Co., ccd.
Heritage Christian Academy vs. Bellevue, ccd.
Knox Central vs. Lynn Camp, ccd.
Lewis Co. vs. East Carter, ccd.
University Heights vs. Christian Co., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 75, Morgan Co. 53
Bell Co. 76, Harlan 37
Bethlehem 82, LaRue Co. 34
Breathitt Co. 52, Magoffin Co. 35
Buckhorn 73, Jackson City 38
Butler Co. 45, Allen Co.-Scottsville 34
Franklin Co. 63, Berea 58, OT
Grayson Co. 54, Taylor Co. 50
Holmes 54, Newport 15
Lex. Sayre 43, Bluegrass United Home 19
Madison Southern 66, Letcher County Central 63
Middlesboro 57, Red Bird 49
Paintsville 61, Betsy Layne 45
Pineville 61, Corbin 46
Prestonsburg 90, Jenkins 74
Rose Hill Christian 45, Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio 42
Russell Co. 45, Cumberland Co. 34
Union Co. 55, Madisonville-North Hopkins 28
Walton-Verona 72, Scott Co. 46
Webster Co. 57, Apollo 53
Whitley Co. 89, Williamsburg 74
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bath Co. vs. St. Patrick, ccd.
Casey Co. vs. Marion Co., ccd.
Central Hardin vs. North Hardin, ccd.
Christian Fellowship vs. Carlisle Co., ccd.
Clinton Co. vs. Campbellsville, ccd.
Mercer Co. vs. Somerset, ccd.
Muhlenberg County vs. Whitesville Trinity, ccd.
Newport Central Catholic vs. Grant Co., ccd.
Russell vs. Pikeville, ccd.
