Schools across Kentucky offering new scholarship

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Any Kentuckian hoping to finish their college education can finally get the help they need. Work Ready Scholarship helps students earn up to 60 credit hours in a program of their choice, tuition free.

“It was a surprise, I was excited to get it. Wasn’t expecting it and it’s almost got me all the way through,” Hazard Community and Technical College Student Keenan Campbell said.

That was Hazard Community and Technical Student Keenan Campbell, he says he loves how focused the scholarship is.

“It’s focused on getting people in our area educated in fields that are needed, so they can contribute back monetarily and service wise to our area. It’s sustainable, Campbell said.

Work Ready Scholarship Spokesman B. Stille of Nappy Roots, says the scholarship is for people who want to succeed in life.

“If you don’t want to improve yourself and the status of your economics, you don’t want to get your family into a better situation. This probably is not for you,” Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Spokesman B. Stille said.

Planning to graduate in May with a nursing degree, Campbell says the pandemic has not made him reconsider his education.

“The problem it’s caused is also going to change the future of the career itself. The word essential has been redefined in the past 365 days and I think it’s going to change everything for the better,” Campbell said.

B. Stille says right now, it is all about getting the word out.

“Anything that we can do to spread the word and get as many people involved in this program as possible, that’s what I’ve committed to doing,” B. Stille said.

The Work Ready Scholarship first began back in 2017. To apply you can visit their website at workreadyky.com.

